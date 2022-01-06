19-year-old murdered over a Rs 1,200 hand loan he didn’t take

A 19-year-old man was killed by his own friends during a brawl over a hand loan he did not even take, police said.

Mohammed Jilani, 19, a TV mechanic from Chunchanakatte near Konanakunte, is believed to have been caught in the crossfire during a group clash in Amruthnagar on Tuesday.

It started when two groups clashed over a Rs 1,200 hand loan.

A man named Mani, a mutual friend of Jeelani’s and Kiran’s, had borrowed Rs 1,500 from one Lalith a year ago but returned only Rs 300. The unpaid loan led to the group clash near the Chunchakatte temple but local residents quickly intervened and brought about a compromise.

Sometime later, when Jilani was with some of his friends, Kiran, Pavan, Karthik and a few other young men went to him and fought over the same matter. The situation turned ugly. The group stabbed Jilani and escaped from the spot. Jilani later died at a hospital.

Konanakunte police have opened a case of murder and are hunting for the suspects.

