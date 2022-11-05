19-year-old student mowed down by speeding crane in Bengaluru

A teenage girl who was injured after being knocked over by a crane in Kannamangala died on Thursday afternoon.

Noor Fiza R (19), a Kannamangala resident pursuing first-year BCom in a KR Puram private college, was walking home at 2 pm on November 2 when a speeding crane hit her. Fiza was tossed up and landed near the crane’s front left wheel.

The 59-year-old crane operator, Periyasamy, joined with locals and Fiza’s father Rehaman Khan and rushed her to a private hospital nearby. Fiza was later shifted to another hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries at 3.30 pm on Thursday.

Police said the accident was caused by the crane operator’s negligent driving. Fiza was walking on the left side of the road peering into her mobile phone and the crane operator failed to notice her.

Based on Khan’s complaint, Whitefield traffic police arrested Periyasamy, who told them that the accident occurred when he was driving to work.

Fiza is survived by her parents and two sisters.