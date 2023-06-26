19-yr-old Nepali boy stabbed to death by gang of three in Bengaluru

A 19-year-old Nepali boy was stabbed to death by a gang of three over an old rivalry near Kasavanahalli in southeastern Bengaluru on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as David aka Paras. He lived in Haralur near Bellandur with his brother.

On Saturday, around 9.30 pm, David was standing near a bakery on Kasavanahalli Road. A group of three men picked a fight with him and stabbed him in the chest and stomach. David tried to escape and ran for 50 metres but collapsed eventually. Passersby took him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries midway.

Bellandur police have filed a case of murder and are hunting for the killers.

Police sources said till a month ago, David worked as an assistant cook in a Chinese restaurant, but quit his job recently. They suspect a fight he was involved in with his friends a few days ago led to the incident. Police said he had only one major injury in his stomach region while a few minor scratches were found on his body.