2-day-old girl abandoned near garbage dump in Bengaluru

A two-day-old baby girl was found abandoned near KLE Law College on 80 Feet Road at Magadi Road, Northwest Bengaluru.

The baby has been rescued and admitted to Vani Vilas Hospital and police are making efforts to trace her parents.

Local residents and students found the baby near a garbage dump in front of the college at Brahmadevaragudda around 9 pm on Tuesday.

They heard the baby’s cries and having discovered it, immediately reported the matter to the police control room.

A team headed by Byadarahalli police inspector A Rajiv rescued the baby. Police cleaned up the child and took her to the hospital. Doctors said her condition was stable.

“We have taken up a case against unknown people for abandoning the newborn,” an investigating officer said.

Police suspect the baby was abandoned because the parents did not want a girl child, or the mother may have left it because it was born out of wedlock.