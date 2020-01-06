2 dead, 10 injured after BMTC bus brake failure

Two people were killed, 10 others injured and several vehicles damaged in a freak BMTC bus accident. There was a brake failure on the bus and it rammed into two bikes and an autorickshaw at Kottigepalya bus stop on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Bylaiah, who died on the spot, and Vishwaradhya, who succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Five others are in critical condition.

BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

A senior police officer said that the BMTC bus was heading from Sunkadakatte towards Kottigepalya and was about to reach Kottigepalya when the brakes failed. The driver lost control and rammed several vehicles, including two bikes. Kamakshipalya police reached the scene and rushed the injured victims to a nearby hospital.

Police arrested Venkatesh, the BMTC bus driver who is attached to depot no. 35. During the police interrogation, the driver allegedly said that he had complained to his depot manager about the condition of the bus but they did not take any action. Venkatesh allegedly said that on Monday, he had again noted the condition of the bus in the diary. The victims have reportedly demanded action against BMTC officials for alleged negligence.

Hours after the crash, the BMTC issued a release stating that a technical team from the corporation would inspect the bus and examine what happened to determine the cause of the crash.

Amid reports that the bus was allowed to run despite safety red flags from the driver, the BMTC said that the depot manager and assistant work superintendent have been suspended pending an inquiry.

"An ex-gratia amount of Rs 25,000 will be given to dependents of each deceased person for cremation expenses. The expenditure of the injured persons will also be borne by the BMTC," the corporation said.