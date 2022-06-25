2 foreigners held for cheating in Bengaluru; debit cards, SIMs seized 

Two foreign nationals, who allegedly cheated people by luring them with lottery prizes, gifts, job offers and loans, have been arrested by the North-East CEN Crime police, recently.

The arrested are Adje Ange Alpride Adoni (23) from Ivory Coast and Fasoein Avaloho Adeyinka (32) from Nigeria. The police found four debit cards, four SIM cards and three mobile phones with the duo when they were nabbed.

After getting information about a few foreign nationals involved in cyber crime, police found that the suspects were depending on a few men from Tripura for SIM cards, bank accounts and other logistics. Hence, the police were keeping watch on the couriers coming to the city from Tripura and the movements of a few foreign nationals.

On receiving specific information about a courier coming from Tripura on June 17, Police Sub-Inspector Ramanagowda and his team rushed to Kogilu Cross and detained the duo riding a two-wheeler. When the police caught them, one among the duo threw a mobile phone hard on to the road and damaged it in a bid to avoid police getting more information about the fraud.

However, the police checked their other mobile phones to find messages related to the courier, including tracking ID and the images of the parcel. The team went to the courier outlet and seized two parcels in which they found four debit cards packed inside a soap box and two debit cards and two SIM cards in another box.