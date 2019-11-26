2 held for bailing out 50 undertrials on fake sureties

An alert policeman nabbed a 65-year-old man, who had bailed out more than 50 accused using fake sureties.

The arrested has been identified as Pemma Reddy, a resident of Gudibande in Chikkaballapur district. He was caught at the city civil court complex on November 22 while waiting for his turn to submit fake documents to bail out an accused. He was taken into custody for questioning.

Henri Mandan S, a sub-inspector attached to the Cottonpet police station, said that on November 22, he got a tip-off that a man was giving fake sureties to unknown persons and cheating the court.

The informant took him to the ACMM court canteen and showed the person. Mandan caught him red-handed and found a fake seal and fake surety papers with him.

On being questioned, the accused told Mandan that he had come to give surety to Mohammed Salman Khan, a prisoner. The seal and documents belonged to the tahsildar office of Gudibande taluk.

The accused told the officer that he had brought surety, mutation and revenue documents from a man identified as Guruva alias Gurumurthy. He claimed that he had bailed out 50 to 60 accused by charging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 each.

Based on his confession, the police arrested his associate Gurumurthy.

The duo has been booked for cheating and forgery and was handed over to the Halasuru Gate police for further investigation.

On November 15, the CCB busted a surety racket and arrested four people, including two women, who were involved in forging property documents to get over 200 undertrials involved in criminal cases out on bail.