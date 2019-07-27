2 held while selling tusks

The city police arrested two notorious wildlife burglars while they were trying to sell elephant tusks in Nandini Layout.

The arrested are Nagaraj Nayak (44), a native of Maralavadi in Kanakapura taluk, and Nagaraju (33), a resident of Jigani in Anekal taluk. The police are on the hunt for one of their associates Vansatha, a native of Kanakapura, who managed to escape.

The police said Nayak, Nagaraju and Vansatha had come to the city on July 24 with two elephant tusks, 9 to 10 inches wide and 30 to 37 inches long. They had kept it in a gunny bag and were waiting near FTI Circle for the buyer. A passerby informed the police. On seeing the police Vasantha fled from the spot and Nayak and Nagaraju were detained.