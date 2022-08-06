2 miscreants from Ramji Nagar gang from Tamil Nadu arrested

Two miscreants, belonging to Ramji Nagar gang, popular for its attention diversion tactics when robbing people, have been arrested by the Bandepalya police. The miscreants also employ another crude trick which involves shattering the glass window of the vehicle before robbing the victim.

The arrested were identified as Nataraju and Gokul from Ramji Nagar in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Police said they zeroed in on the duo when investigating a case involving the theft of valuables, where car glass was shattered. The incident took place on Hosur service road on July 16.

The victim, Pawan A, a resident of Hebbal, along with a lady visited a ceramics shop to buy few materials. Around 6.30 pm, he parked his car in front of the shop and returned around 7 pm to find somebody had broken the car glass and stolen a MacBook, laptop, mobile phone, Rs 30,000 in cash, bag containing credit and debit cards and other documents. After arresting the duo, the police have recovered stolen goods worth Rs 12.1 lakh. Efforts are on to nab other two miscreants.