2 more raids unearth a big cache of fake sanitisers

There’s no end to the proliferation of fake hand sanitisers.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a 46-year-old man for manufacturing fake sanitisers in Srirampuram in northern Bengaluru. The CCB has accused Shiva Kumar of “endangering” the lives of apartment dwellers by storing flammable chemicals used in the manufacture of fake sanitisers.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said Kumar was making the hand sanitisers by using isopropyl alcohol, glycerin and a surface cleaner. He wanted to cash in on the huge demand for hand sanitisers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Patil added.

The CCB seized 180 litres of isopropyl alcohol, 10 litres of glycerin, 65 litres of the surface cleaner and 5,382 empty bottles of 100 ml each. Patil said the storage of flammable substances could have caused a fire accident, endangering lives.

On March 19, the CCB raided two chemical companies allegedly making fake hand sanitisers and seized a large quantity of the liquid. It also arrested two people.