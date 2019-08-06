2 red sanders smugglers held, 30 kg of booty seized

Jalahalli police on Friday arrested two persons and recovered 30 kg of red sanders from a Channapatna godown, kept ready to be delivered to clients.

Following a tip, police conducted raids and arrested Tabrez Khan, 24, Basheeruddin, 53, from the HMT ground near ISRO quarters while they were waiting for a customer.

Police caught them red-handed. After detailed questioning, the accused confessed that they had procured 30.5 kg of red sanders from one Sharukh, their contact from JP Nagar.

Efforts are on to track Sharukh.