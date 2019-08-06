2 red sanders smugglers held, 30 kg of booty seized

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 06 2019, 01:01am ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2019, 01:24am ist

Jalahalli police on Friday arrested two persons and recovered 30 kg of red sanders from a Channapatna godown, kept ready to be delivered to clients.

Following a tip, police conducted raids and arrested Tabrez Khan, 24, Basheeruddin, 53, from the HMT ground near ISRO quarters while they were waiting for a customer.

Police caught them red-handed. After detailed questioning, the accused confessed that they had procured 30.5 kg of red sanders from one Sharukh, their contact from JP Nagar.

Efforts are on to track Sharukh. 

Jalahalli
Arrest
Sandalwood
Red Sanders
Comments (+)
 