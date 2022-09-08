2 serial chain snatchers held in Bengaluru

Police have arrested two serial chain snatchers who also printed counterfeit currency notes.

A S Pradeep alias Unny, 38, and A S Sanal, 34, both from Kerala's Alleppey district, had moved to Bengaluru in search of work. They rented a house in Basapura. They initially did odd jobs but found the earnings insufficient to meet their needs and decided to take to crime. They snatched women's gold chains, burgled homes, stole vehicles and so on. Police believe they were involved in as many as 20 such crimes.

The suspects melted the stolen gold jewellery and converted it into bullion before selling it to jewellers and finance companies. They led a luxurious life but were soon taken over by greed. They decided to print counterfeit banknotes and installed a machine printing fake Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes at their home in Basapura. They allegedly used the fake notes in stores and other places.

Police discovered the counterfeit currency racket while investigating a chain snatching that occurred in JP Nagar 1st Phase on August 18. The police raided the house and seized the equipment, besides recovering 46 grams of stolen gold jewellery and 3.19 lakh in cash.