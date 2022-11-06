2 women among gang of 10 held for robbery

Eight men and two women have been arrested for attacking and robbing money from Jairam, 55, a jamadar in High Court recently.

Jairam, a resident of Yeshwanthpur, had met Anuradha (one of the arrested) two years ago during her visit to the court over a case. She had given her mobile number to Jairam and used to talk to him over phone sometimes.

Six months ago she met Jairam in court and borrowed Rs 10,000 and returned the money on October 10.

She again approached Jairam for Rs 5,000. He informed her that he will give her the money on October 30. So, he went to Anuradha’s house at around 1.30 pm on October 30.

Jairam claimed that after paying her money he was taking his bike to return home, when a gang of four persons forcibly took him into Anuradha’s house and assaulted him.

Jairam fell unconscious and after some time when he gained consciousness, one among the gang called Jairam’s wife and informed her that Jairam was in his house to rape his wife and asked her to come to the spot. But Jairam was let go after he paid them Rs 5,000.