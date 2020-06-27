20 shops shut for a day over safety violations

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2020, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 01:26 ist
A policeman ensures closure of shops at Sadar Patrappa road locality as Karnataka government announced the area under lockdown after detection of several clusters of coronavirus infections, in Bengaluru. Credits: PTI Photo

Authorities have shuttered more than 20 shops and penalised scores of citizens for not wearing masks or maintaining social distance on Friday. 

A joint drive was conducted by police, health and BBMP officials against violations of Covid-19 guidelines. 

In Malleswaram, jewelry and apparel stores were among 20 commercial establishments to be shuttered for a day as their owners, staff and customers failed to wear masks or ensure social distancing, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) N Shashikumar. 

The officials photographed the violations before imposing the fines.

 

