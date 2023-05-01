20-year-old arrested for Engineering student's murder in Bengaluru

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man over the murder at the REVA University campus in northeastern Bengaluru on April 28.

Bharatesh N A, of Channasandra, is one of the two suspects in the murder of Bhaskar Jetty H, an eighth-semester mechanical engineering student at the private university.

Further investigations are ongoing to arrest other suspects, said Laxmi Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

The sensational crime occurred during Revothsava-2023, a two-day college festival organised by REVA University, located in Kattigenahalli near Yelahanka.

Jetty, 22, from Vadodara, Gujarat, was stabbed multiple times in the chest and shoulder after a fight broke out between two groups of students between 9.55 pm and 10.20 pm on April 28.

His classmate, Sharath Kumar N, was also attacked.

While police initially didn’t specify what caused the deadly fight, they now say that the fight broke out over a dance performance during the college festival.

Police sources have identified Bharatesh, a second-year BE student at REVA University, as the man who had stabbed Jetty.

Dr M L Kalicharan, a law faculty member at the university, stated in his complaint that he saw a student (Jetty) bleeding profusely and another student fleeing the scene with a knife tucked behind him.

As per Dr Kalicharan’s complaint, he saw another student sitting on top of another student and hitting him with an iron rod.

The other injured student was Kumar. Police are trying to trace the student who hit him with the rod.