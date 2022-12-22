20-year-old stabbed to death over old rivalry in Bengaluru

A group stabbed a 20-year-old youth in North Bengaluru’s Hegdenagar on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Salman, a resident of Basavalingappa Nagar working as a carpenter at a furniture outlet, was attacked while on his way home.

Police suspect that the accused wanted to avenge Salman for an earlier dispute. They had recently warned Salman when he was with his younger brother that they would attack him. The gang stabbed Salman in his abdomen and escaped.

Police have got clues on the suspects, who are on the run. A case of murder has been registered by the Sampigehalli police and investigation is on.