20-year-old stabbed to death over old rivalry in B'luru

20-year-old stabbed to death over old rivalry in Bengaluru

Police have got clues on the suspects, who are on the run

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 22 2022, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 01:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A group stabbed a 20-year-old youth in North Bengaluru’s Hegdenagar on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Salman, a resident of Basavalingappa Nagar working as a carpenter at a furniture outlet, was attacked while on his way home.

Police suspect that the accused wanted to avenge Salman for an earlier dispute. They had recently warned Salman when he was with his younger brother that they would attack him. The gang stabbed Salman in his abdomen and escaped.

Police have got clues on the suspects, who are on the run. A case of murder has been registered by the Sampigehalli police and investigation is on.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
murder
Crime

What's Brewing

NASA retires InSight lander after four years on Mars

NASA retires InSight lander after four years on Mars

DH Toon | Covid re-emerges as war rages on

DH Toon | Covid re-emerges as war rages on

Who is the 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj?

Who is the 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj?

How to build out the universe using only Mathematics

How to build out the universe using only Mathematics

Chicken tikka masala inventor dies aged 77

Chicken tikka masala inventor dies aged 77

'You're servant': IndiGo passenger, crew fight mid-air

'You're servant': IndiGo passenger, crew fight mid-air

Scientists create male, female cells from single person

Scientists create male, female cells from single person

Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts

Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts

B'luru techie found dead in car with plastic on face

B'luru techie found dead in car with plastic on face

Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone

Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone

 