20-year-old worker from Tamil Nadu murdered in Bengaluru

A 20-year-old man from Tamil Nadu was found murdered in Muneshwaranagar, Southeast Bengaluru, early Tuesday.

Police said that the vicitm, Saravana, was hit on the head with an iron rod used by bar benders. Around 3 am, a passerby found him lying on Old Mangammana Palya Main Road and called the police. The murder likely occurred between 2.30 am and 3 am.

Bandepalya police retrieved the purported murder weapon from the crime scene.

According to police, Saravana worked at a hotel in Puttenahalli and quit the job two weeks ago due to disagreements with his employer over pay.

While the hotel owner had provided him with accommodation, his family back home in Tiruvannamalai didn't know where he stayed after quitting the job. The family arrived in the city on Tuesday evening.

Police are investigating the motive for the crime and are looking out for the killers. They believe that Saravana wasn't robbed before the murder.

For now, a sub-inspector from the Bandepalya police station has filed a case of murder over the incident. Fingerprint and forensic experts collected evidence from the crime scene. Sniffer dogs were also pressed into service.