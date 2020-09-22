2008 serial blasts: Accused arrested in Kerala with NIA’s help

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, assisted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have arrested an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru blast case.

Shohib alias Faizal, a native of Paapinchari in Kerala’s Aroli post, has been arrested with the help of NIA, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil. Based on inputs, two CCB inspectors went to Kerala and nabbed the accused.

Sources said Shohib is accused number 32 in the case. He has been absconding since the blasts rocked several city neighbourhoods like Madiwala, Adugodi, Ashok Nagar, Sampangiram Nagar, Byatarayanapura, Kengeri, and Koramangala police station limits.

So far, 19 people have been arrested in the case. Police have registered nine separate cases in the respective jurisdictional police stations. In the blasts that rocked the city on July 25, 2008, one person died and 20 were injured.

A senior officer said the manner of Shohib’s arrest and his precise role in the case can be revealed once he is brought to Bengaluru and subjected to interrogation.