2013 ATM attack: Court holds Madhukar Reddy guilty

2013 ATM attack: Court holds Madhukar Reddy guilty

The incident, reported in November 2013, had sent shock waves

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 02 2021, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 01:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

More than seven years after the brutal attack on a bank staffer in an ATM kiosk near the BBMP headquarters, the City Civil and Sessions Court on Monday held the prime accused Madhukar Reddy guilty of the crime and will announce the quantum of punishment on Tuesday.

The incident, reported in November 2013, had sent shock waves as a machete-wielding masked man brutally assaulted Jyothi Uday, a bank official, inside the ATM kiosk, leaving her in a pool of blood.

After an investigation spanning several years, the accused, Kondappagiri Madhukar Reddy, alias Madhu Reddy, was nabbed in Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BBMP
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 