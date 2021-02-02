2013 ATM attack: Court holds Madhukar Reddy guilty

More than seven years after the brutal attack on a bank staffer in an ATM kiosk near the BBMP headquarters, the City Civil and Sessions Court on Monday held the prime accused Madhukar Reddy guilty of the crime and will announce the quantum of punishment on Tuesday.

The incident, reported in November 2013, had sent shock waves as a machete-wielding masked man brutally assaulted Jyothi Uday, a bank official, inside the ATM kiosk, leaving her in a pool of blood.

After an investigation spanning several years, the accused, Kondappagiri Madhukar Reddy, alias Madhu Reddy, was nabbed in Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh.