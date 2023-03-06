21-year-old arrested for seven two-wheeler thefts in Bengaluru

Police in western Bengaluru arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of stealing seven two-wheelers from different parts of the city.
In an official statement, Byatarayanapura police said that they arrested Majeed Pasha, a resident of Goripalya, while investigating unsolved vehicle thefts.
His purported confession led the police to solve five two-wheeler thefts reported from Byatarayanapura and one reported in Shivajinagar. A seventh two-wheeler theft that Pasha allegedly committed is being looked into, police said. The seven two-wheelers are worth Rs 4.3 lakh and have been seized.
KR Market police had last year arrested Pasha in a dacoity case.
