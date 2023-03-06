21-year-old arrested for seven two-wheeler thefts in Bengaluru

B'luru: 21-year-old arrested for 7 two-wheeler thefts

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 06 2023, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 01:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police in western Bengaluru arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of stealing seven two-wheelers from different parts of the city. 

In an official statement, Byatarayanapura police said that they arrested Majeed Pasha, a resident of Goripalya, while investigating unsolved vehicle thefts.

His purported confession led the police to solve five two-wheeler thefts reported from Byatarayanapura and one reported in Shivajinagar. A seventh two-wheeler theft that Pasha allegedly committed is being looked into, police said. The seven two-wheelers are worth Rs 4.3 lakh and have been seized. 

KR Market police had last year arrested Pasha in a dacoity case. 

