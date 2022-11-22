21-yr-old student caught recording girls in campus toilet

A 21-year-old student of PES University was caught peeping into the women’s toilet and recording girls using the facility on the college premises.

The management, however, let him off with a warning after he submitted a letter of apology. Two days later, the peeping Tom was caught again. This time, the management lodged a police complaint.

The repeat offender was identified as Shubham M Azad, a fifth semester BBA LLB student.

According to a complaint filed by Dr Krishna V, Dean of Student Affairs, two girls of the college reported an incident on November 13.

The students said they were waiting outside two locked toilets around 5.30 pm when they noticed someone peeping through the ventilator of one of the rooms. They knocked on the door, but there was no response for a long time.

The management checked the CCTV camera footage outside the toilets and came across the accused.

Krishna summoned Azad on November 16 with the evidence. He confessed that he was inside the toilet recording girls who were using the adjacent room. He said he recorded three to four girl students on his phone. He also had around 1,200 nude photos and videos of other women.

Repeat offender

Azad was issued a warned and asked to submit an apology letter. Despite this, he went to the girls’ toilet again on November 18 and 19. Krishna suspects that Azad has shared the photos and videos with others and uploaded the same on social media.

Girinagar police have registered a case under the charges of sexual harassment and the Information Technology Act.

DH couldn’t reach the vice-chancellor of the university.

P Krishnakant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), confirmed receipt of the complaint and said an investigation is on.