23-year-old electrocuted

A 23-year-old man was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a live wire at a puncture shop in Kumbalgodu on June 4.

The victim, Mallikarjuna Devaragudda, was a resident of Babasabarapalya.

According to the police, the incident happened on June 4 at the puncture shop. Shop owner Shayub Ali Khan told Devaragudda to shift a 40-metre wire running through the store.

In doing so, Devaragudda came in contact with the live wire and was electrocuted. A case under IPC Section 304-A (accidental death due to negligence), and the police have booked Khan.