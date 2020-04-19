236 alcohol bottles stocked in parking lot seized; one held

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a bar employee on the charge of illegally selling liquor in a commercial building in Electronics City, South Bengaluru.

Preetham Kumar H R, 26, had allegedly stocked hundreds of alcohol bottles in the basement parking lot of Ananda Reddy Complex in Electronics City 2nd Phase at his boss’ behest and intended to sell it for a higher price. Police said Kumar, who hails from Hassan district, had been supplying alcohol to Chinmayee Bar and Restaurant, Electronics City, which is owned by one Manjunath M C.

After receiving a tip about the alcohol stash, a CCB team led by inspector Mohammad Siraj raided the place and caught Kumar red-handed, police said, adding that as many as 236 alcohol bottles of various brands worth Rs 33,000 and Rs 6,000 in cash had been seized.

“We have confiscated 236 bottles of alcohol. Kumar has confessed to selling alcohol at the behest of Manjunath,” an investigating officer said.

Realising that his bar would be shuttered during the Covid-19 lockdown, Manjunath took Kumar’s help to stock the bottles in the parking lot. He wanted to use the alcohol ban to his advantage and fleece customers.

“We have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and the Karnataka Excise Act against two suspects. The case has been handed over to the jurisdictional Parappana Agrahara police for further investigation,” the officer said.

Manjunath remains at large, and the police are making efforts to track him down, the officer added.