24 stolen two-wheelers seized in crackdown, 4 arrested in Bengaluru

In two separate incidents, police have arrested four people for stealing two-wheelers in different parts of southern Bengaluru.

In the first incident, VV Puram police apprehended 28-year-old Tamil Nadu native Saravana alias Prabhu and seized 10 high-end motorcycles, an auto-rickshaw, and 19 mobile phones – worth Rs 19.2 lakh.

Police said Saravana would visit Bengaluru to steal motorcycles and mobile phones, take them back to his home state and sell them there. He was most active during the week hours (2 am to 4 am), would break the lock of two-wheelers parked in front of buildings and in remote places, and cart them away.

Though he had been stealing vehicles for more than a year now, he was never caught, police said.

Police sources noted that he was stealing in areas around VV Puram, and multiple cases have been registered against him.

In the second incident, Basavanagudi police apprehended Mohammed Ghouse, Salman, and Arbaz from Goripalya. The cops confiscated 14 two-wheelers worth Rs 18 lakh from them.

The three men occasionally worked in butcher shops and garages. But during the wee hours (4 am to 5 am), they would steal two-wheelers parked on roads by breaking the lock.

The group operated around Byatarayanapura, Kalasipalya, and Vijayanagar.

In both incidents, police have registered cases under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC.