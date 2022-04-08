25-year-old set on fire by father: Simmering disputes, argument over Rs 12,000 led to murder

Persistent disputes over money were the chief reason why a 51-year-old businessman in western Bengaluru set fire to his son, who died early on Thursday morning.

Arpith (25) seldom got along with his father Surendra Kumar alias Babu, who runs a fabrication business in Valmiki Nagar off Mysuru Road.

Kumar ran the business for five years before handing it over to his son. Arpith took over the business about a year ago.

Their relationship was far from ideal. And at the centre of the disagreement was Arpith’s refusal to give his father an account of where he spent the money.

Arpith had taken a Rs 1.5-crore loan for business but did not maintain the records. Whenever his father asked him, he refused to give any details.

On April 1, Arpith took about Rs 12,000 in cash and bought thinner. The same day, the father and the son got into an argument over the matter. Kumar wanted his son to give an account of the money, which he flatly refused.

Things spiralled out of control when a furious Kumar poured the thinner on Arpith and threatened to set him on fire.

Arpith ignored the warning. He thought this was his father’s usual hollow threat, which he would never act upon. He became confrontational and started walking out of their warehouse, daring his father to set him afire.

This didn’t go down well with Kumar. Besieged by rage, he followed his son and lit a match, setting him aflame in no time.

Lives wrecked

The incident has wrecked the family. Arpith and his sister were the only children of their parents. With Arpith dead and his father in jail, the family is in dire straits, said Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

Eyewitness testimony

The Chamarajpet police arrested Kumar for murder based on the eyewitness testimony of one of his neighbours, a lorry driver named Ambarish.

Ambarish filed a complaint against Kumar only after Arpith succumbed to his injuries. He had hoped and prayed for Arpith’s survival.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: