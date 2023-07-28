28-yr-old killed in crash on airport road in Bengaluru

A 28-year-old private firm employee was killed after his car jumped the median and crashed into a city-bound taxi on the airport road in the early hours of Friday.

The accident occurred around 2:25 am near the Hunasamaranahalli down ramp.

Sanjay B, a taxi driver working with the cab company Deepam Taxi, was ferrying two passengers in his sedan from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) towards Singasandra.

As he approached the down ramp, the driver of a speeding Volkswagen in the opposite lane lost control, jumped the median and crashed into Sanjay’s sedan.

The impact completely crushed the Volkswagen and the bonnet of the sedan. The driver of the Volkswagen was killed on impact while Sanjay sustained injuries to his left knee.

Also Read | Bike-car accident captured on CCTV in Karnataka, video goes viralCab passengers unhurt

The two passengers in the airport taxi were not injured. They booked another taxi and left the spot.

The victim has been identified as Varun BR, who reportedly worked at a US-based private company. He lived with his mother in Sanjay Nagar.

Sanjay filed an FIR with the Chikkajala traffic police at 6 am.

Test for alcohol

They have registered a case against the victim under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304(A) (causing death by negligence). They have sent a sample of the victim’s blood to test for alcohol.