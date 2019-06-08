3 approach ACB claiming cheating in TDR process

Three people who lost their land to various BBMP projects have approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau, alleging cheating in the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) process.

The allegations are in connection with the first FIR registered by ACB, in which TDR irregularities occurred in Kowdenahalli village of BBMP’s Mahadevapura Zone.

ACB sources said the three - Hameed, Mohan and Reddy - had bought sites in Kowdenahalli village in 1989. However, the TDR for the land bought by the trio went to the original owner, as he was named in the RTC, rather than the new owners.

While issuing TDR, the officials allegedly concealed the change of ownership of the land. Noting that RTC was still in the name of the old owner, they succeeded in securing General Power of Attorney (GPA) in the old owner’s name and subsequently sold TDR for the land and also the buildings in it.

Revenue layout TDR, also issued for loss of buildings, was dependent on the age of the structure demolished for a development project. Circumventing this law, officials involved in the scam forged the buildings’ construction dates to bloat the value of the TDR sanctioned by the BBMP.

In the case involving the trio, the accused changed the construction dates of the building by 20 years.

While properties in the revenue layout acquired by BBMP were built in 1989, documents were falsified to show that the buildings were constructed in 2009 and were then sold in 2013 for a much higher value.

“While acquiring buildings built two decades ago or more, agencies had to provide compensation as per the old rules. In order to bypass the law, the accused forged documents related to these properties,” sources said.

Sources in ACB added that more victims of the scam cheated in a similar manner would likely approach the investigating agency in the coming days.