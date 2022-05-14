3 bookies arrested for cricket betting

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) said it arrested three bookmakers who were involved in cricket betting for an IPL match on Friday. A sum of Rs 7 lakh in cash and mobile phones were seized from them.

The first two suspects were arrested near a garment store on DVG Road in Basavanagudi. A CCB team rushed there after receiving information about two bookies who were taking bets from punters on a website for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. The bookies took payments in cash as well as online.

The CCB caught them and seized Rs 3 lakh from them. A case has been registered against them at the Basavanagudi police station.

The third bookie was arrested from Minerva Circle. He conducted bets for the same match but used a different app. The CCB seized Rs 4 lakh from him and filed a case against him at the Kalasipalya police station.

According to the CCB, the seized money was collected from punters who had lost the bets, and it was meant to be paid out to those who won.