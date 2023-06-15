3 killed in B'luru-Mysuru expressway accident

Three people, including two girls, were killed as their car rammed into a lorry on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Devarahosahalli, Channapatna taluk.

Bengaluru residents Nisha (14), Nidhi (17), and Krishna Murthy (50) were killed as their car crashed into the back of a lorry and was crushed on impact. The accident occurred as they were returning to Bengaluru from a wedding ceremony in HD Kote, Mysuru district.

The two girls were killed on the spot while Murthy, who was driving the car, sustained grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital. The bodies have been kept at the hospital’s mortuary.

Police said that there were two more passengers in the car who sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Channapatna. A case has been registered at the Channapatna traffic police station.