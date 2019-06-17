3 undertrial prisoners beat up cellmate

The police have registered a case against three undertrial prisoners for assaulting their cellmate over a trivial row on Friday.

The accused are Kumaraswamy Gowda (23), a cab driver, booked for robbery and his associates Muneer Ahmed (46) and Jameel Pasha (25).

The trio had brutally assaulted Nagaraj (31), a private firm employee, until the jail wardens and other security personnel rushed to his rescue. Nagaraj sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to the prison hospital.

The trio has been locked up in separate cells before filing a complaint against them. Based on a complaint filed by Somashekhar, the chief jail superintendent, the Parappana Agrahara police have booked the trio for assault, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint, and have sought police custody of the accused to ascertain the cause of the attack.