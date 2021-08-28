300 grams of stolen gold jewellery recovered

A serial thief who picked his victims in homes, temples and crowded places has finally been caught, police said.
Syed Ahmed alias Mohammed, 36, of Mysuru, was arrested by Upparpet police days after he allegedly stole a woman's gold chain from her vanity bag at Annamma Temple on August 3.
Upparpet police inspector Shivaswamy C B said the arrest helped them crack four cases reported from Upparpet, Kalasipalya and Chamarajpet. Police have recovered around 300 grams of stolen gold jewellery that the suspect had allegedly pawned, the inspector added.
Police said the suspect would come to Bengaluru to burgle locked homes and steal valuables from places in Majestic and Kalasipalya before going back to Mysuru.
