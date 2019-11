A gang of four that allegedly robbed mobile phones from pedestrians and attacked them with lethal weapons when they put up a fight has been arrested.

The gang targeted pedestrians talking or texting on their phones and sold the booty in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kerala, a police officer station said. As many as 317 mobile phones worth Rs 40 lakh were seized, he added. The suspects are Kashif Khan, 24, Mardan Pasha, 19, Appu Swamy, 28, and Abdul Hameed, 37.