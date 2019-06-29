4 held, 16 stolen bikes seized

Four people were arrested for stealing two-wheelers and selling them in Andhra Pradesh.

The arrested have been identified as Yasir Rehaman (20) from Shivajinagar, Nikhil (19) from RT Nagar, Arif Ullkhan (20) and Nasir (19) from Andhra Pradesh. Police seized 16 two-wheelers worth Rs 8 lakh.

Police said Yasin was a habitual offender and faced cases in Kengeri police station. He was remanded in judicial custody. After he was released on bail, he and his friends started stealing two-wheelers.

G Rajesh, a resident of Srirampuram filed a complaint after he lost his scooter which was parked near Srirampuram metro station on June 18. Based on CCTV footage, the police identified Yasin whom they had earlier arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He told the police they sold the bikes in Andhra Pradesh for as low as Rs 5,000-10,000 and led a lavish life.