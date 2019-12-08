4 heroin peddlers nabbed from Shivajinagar house

Police raided a house on a busy street in central Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar on Saturday, arresting four men who were allegedly selling heroin packaged in small plastic tubes.

Sahimuddin Majumdar alias Lambu, Abdul Haleem, Tang Min Lal alias James and Mohammed Farooq Khan, who hail from Assam and Manipur, were arrested from a rented house near Charminar Masjid. The raid was carried out on the basis of a specific tip-off. The suspects had rented the house to store the contraband. In all, the police said, they seized 22 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.20 lakh, besides small plastic tubes in which the drug was packed.

A police officer said the suspects procured the drug from a man named Ali, a Manipur native currently living in Electronics City. The suspects would subsequently pack the drug in small plastic tubes and sell it to working professionals and students. “Nobody suspected the tubes because they resembled supari ingredients.”