4 staffers at railway hospital held for stealing Remdesivir

Four employees working at the Divisional Railway Hospital in the city have been arrested for stealing Remdesivir to sell it on the black market.

Based on information from the field units that Remdesivir from the hospital was being stolen and sold on the black market at exorbitant rates, the Bengaluru railway division’s RPF conducted a raid and arrested four people under Section 3 of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act.

Among them is a contract worker and the rest Group C/D employees working in the Divisional Railway Hospital. A court has remanded the suspects in judicial custody. The staff have been suspended, and the railway administration has initiated stringent disciplinary action against them.

4th Oxygen Express

The Fourth Oxygen Express reached Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, at 8.45 am on Tuesday. The train had left Tatanagar, Jharkhand, at 2.45 am on May 17. A signal-free ‘green corridor’ was created to enable the swift movement of the Oxygen Express. The train carried six cryogenic containers, each of which carried 20 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen.

Karnataka has so far received 480 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen by train. The railways has run nearly 150 oxygen express train and transported more than 9,440 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen all over the country to assist state governments in the fight against Covid-19.