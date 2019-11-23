4 under trial convicts booked for extortion from prison

Four convicts and an undertrial are accused of using mobile phones in the prison and making extortion calls to people outside.

The five have been booked a week after DH reported that one of them had demanded Rs 5 lakh from a Jayanagar resident by giving him a death threat.

V Sheshumurthy, Chief Superintendent, Central Prison, Parappanan Agrahara, filed a police complaint against convicts Vasu Sajju, Ashoka, Dheeraj, Lokesh and undertrial Ayyappa. They are accused of using phones illegally and running a gang to threaten people outside. They have been booked under the Prisons Act and under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation).

Sheshumurthy said the decision to lodge the FIR was taken on the directions of N S Megharikh, ADGP (Prisons), and after taking permission from the court.