4 women from Thailand held for visa violation in B'luru

Four women from Thailand have been booked under the Foreigners Act on Tuesday for violating visa norms.

According to M Manjunath, police inspector of Sadashivanagar station, the Central Crime Branch officials on Saturday had rescued these women from a massage parlour in Sadashivanagar after a raid.

Initially, these women claimed that middlemen and agents lured them with the promise to provide decent jobs, but pushed them into illegal activities.

However, during the investigation, the police found that the women had come to the country on a tourist visa, but started working as a massage therapist in major cities, violating the visa norms.

The officer then filed a suo motu complaint against them.

Initially, they were lodged in the government home for women. Now they have been remanded in judicial custody.