40 with terror links took part in riots: CCB

The investigation into the riots in DJ Halli and KG Halli, East Bengaluru, is taking twists and turns almost every day.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), which is at the forefront of the investigations, now says that as many as 40 people with terrorism links took part in the violent protests over an offensive Facebook post on August 11. The 40 people had contacts with terror suspects arrested for blasts at Malleswaram and Church Street and the murder of RSS worker R Rudresh.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), confirmed that they had information that 40 people had “contacts” with terror elements. He said a detailed investigation was carried

out, without elaborating further.

Two days ago, the CCB arrested Samiuddin, a KG Halli resident, and said he was one of the main suspects in the riots case. The CCB also claimed that Samiuddin was in touch with the suspects arrested for Rudresh’s murder and the Bangladesh-based Al-Hind outfit.

‘Technical evidence’

A senior officer, who is part of the investigation, said details about these members being in contact with terror elements were established technically. “Since a large number of people who are part of the riots are on the run, we started gathering their details using the mobile tower data and call detail records. We found that around 40 numbers used at the time of riots were in contact with the terror elements,” the officer said.

The blast near the BJP office in Malleswaram in 2013 was carried out by the banned outfit Al-Ummah while the Indian Mujahideen (IM) was behind the Church Street blast in 2014. Most of the accused in these two cases have already been arrested.

These 40 numbers, including Samiuddin, had contacts with the accused and other members of the banned outfits. Rudresh’s murder was committed by members of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the officer said.

“Apart from Samiuddin, we have detained a few people and got leads about others. They will be nabbed at the earliest,” a senior officer said.