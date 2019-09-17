4,000 online links to pirated version of 'Pailwan'

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 17 2019, 00:55am ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2019, 01:51am ist

The producer of ‘Pailwan’ has gone to the police against the “large-scale” piracy of the Kannada film released last week. 

In a complaint to the cybercrime police, Swapna Krishna stated that miscreants had somehow shot a video of the film and uploaded it to Facebook, websites and mobile phone applications.

The film, starring Sudeep, has been released on more than 3,000 screens. 

S Krishna, Swapna’s husband and the director of ‘Pailwan’, said that no other film was “targeted like this”.

“Links to the pirated version are being sent to mobile phones on a large scale. We have identified nearly 4,000 such links,” he added. 

Krishna refrained from ascribing motives to the campaign but said that they had submitted a list of documents and people who tried to pirate the film and circulate it on social media.

“The film has received a good response but such acts will put us under loss. The pirates don’t want the film to do well,” he said and sought their immediate arrest. 

Police have opened a case of cheating under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and some provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Further investigations are underway. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
Kannada Films
Sandalwood
Piracy
Comments (+)
 