4,000 online links to pirated version of 'Pailwan'

The producer of ‘Pailwan’ has gone to the police against the “large-scale” piracy of the Kannada film released last week.

In a complaint to the cybercrime police, Swapna Krishna stated that miscreants had somehow shot a video of the film and uploaded it to Facebook, websites and mobile phone applications.

The film, starring Sudeep, has been released on more than 3,000 screens.

S Krishna, Swapna’s husband and the director of ‘Pailwan’, said that no other film was “targeted like this”.

“Links to the pirated version are being sent to mobile phones on a large scale. We have identified nearly 4,000 such links,” he added.

Krishna refrained from ascribing motives to the campaign but said that they had submitted a list of documents and people who tried to pirate the film and circulate it on social media.

“The film has received a good response but such acts will put us under loss. The pirates don’t want the film to do well,” he said and sought their immediate arrest.

Police have opened a case of cheating under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and some provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Further investigations are underway.