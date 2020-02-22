Bengaluru: 42 crimes solved, 86 suspects held

42 crimes solved, 86 suspects held

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 22 2020, 00:21am ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2020, 00:57am ist
Representative image: iStock image

Police on Thursday said they had solved 42 crimes, including murders, robberies and burglaries, by arresting 86 suspects and recovering Rs 2.45 crore worth of stolen valuables. 

In all, police said they cracked 14 murders, a dacoity, three chain-snatchings, six robberies, 14 burglaries and seven vehicle thefts. The recovered booty includes 2.5 kg of gold, three kg of silver, four bikes and a pistol. 

Police conducted a ceremony at Manyata Tech Park to return the stolen items to their rightful owners. Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was present on the occasion. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Comments (+)
 