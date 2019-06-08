45-year-old man ends life as friends fail to repay loan

Disappointed over not being able to collect the money he lent to friends, a 45-year-old man hung himself at home in Srirampura on Thursday evening.

Dayananda Nagar resident K Nagaraj worked with an engineering workshop and resided at a rented place with wife and two daughters.

Police said his wife Rajeshwari returned home from the garment factory at 5.30 pm and found him hanging at home. She reported the incident to the police, who broke opened the house and shifted his body to Victoria Hospital.

Rajeshwari told police that Nagaraj lent money to his friends who did not give the money back. They avoided Nagaraj after paying interest for a few months. Though Nagaraj was upset, he did not reveal the names of his friends who borrowed.

Police are checking Nagaraj’s call details to learn the identity of people who borrowed money from him. Further investigations are on.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old nursing student attempted suicide by drinking poison at her college hostel in Chamarajpet on Thursday evening. Police said the reason for her suicide attempt is not known as the girl remains unconscious.

Rashmi (name changed), in the second year of her course, drank poison at 9.30 pm when she was alone. Her roommate later found her unconscious and alerted the warden. The girl was taken to Victoria Hospital where she was recovering. The police did not find a suicide note and her parents did not make allegations against anyone.