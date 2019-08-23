5 get life term for killing man over smoking barb

Five people have been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a man who had questioned one of them for smoking in front of his house seven years ago.

On the night of July 17, 2012, Anand, a resident of Kumaraswamy Layout, had confronted a man named Chidambara for smoking outside his house. Chidambara got so angry that he teamed up with four others — Venugopala, Naveen, Subramanya and Girish — to brutally attack Anand who died in a hospital two days later.

The Kumaraswamy Layout police opened a case of murder and later charged the five. The 51st Additional City Civil and Sessions Court convicted them recently.