5 including 9-month-old baby found dead in Bengaluru house; toddler survives

Five persons including a nine-month-old baby were found dead in their house on Chetan Circle fourth cross in Thigalarapalya of Magadi Road on Friday evening.

A two-and-half-year-old girl who starved for almost four days was found unconscious in the house. The police have rescued the girl and have rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary investigation, police found that all four adults allegedly killed themselves by hanging in different rooms by closing the door and windows. The baby was found dead on the bed. The police are yet to confirm if the baby died without food.

The deceased persons are identified as Bharathi, 51, Sinchana, 34, Sindhurani, 31, Madhusagar, 25 and a baby (daughter of Sindhurani). The police suspect that the incident took place four days ago, but came to light only on Friday evening. The surviving girl is the daughter of Sinchana.

The house owner Shankar alias Halegere Shankar, husband of Bharathi, who was away for the last few days came to check on his family members as they were not attending the phone calls for at least three days.

He found all the doors and windows locked. Suspecting something was wrong, Shankar immediately called the jurisdiction police. Around 7 pm, the police broke open the door and found all four dead in their respective rooms. All of them were hanging to the ceiling. Only the baby was dead on the bed. Highly decomposed, the bodies are being shifted to the mortuary for autopsy.

Shankar is an editor for a regional (local) newspaper. Senior officials including Sanjeev M Patil, deputy commissioner of police (West) visited the spot and collected details and evidence from the spot. The forensic science laboratory officials have visited the spot to collect the samples. Till late night the police didn’t find any death note.

The police are questioning the neighbours about when they last saw the family and if they have heard anyone fighting or screaming in the house. They are going to question Shankar on his whereabouts and why he came home only on Friday. The police are also going to verify the cause of death of the baby through post mortem.

The reason for their extreme step is yet to be ascertained. A case of unnatural death has been taken up by the jurisdiction, Byadarahalli police and further investigation is on.

