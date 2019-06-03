50 bikes seized in anti-wheelie drive

Police confiscated at least 50 motorbikes in and around the Kempegowda International Airport in northern Bengaluru as part of a special drive against wheelies and drag racing on Saturday night.

Sarah Fathima, DCP, (Traffic, North), said the drive was conducted to check dangerous driving at the weekend and during Shab-e-Qadr, one of the nights in Ramzan during which Muslims pray the whole night. Many young men, however, indulge in wheelies and drag racing this night.

Residents complained

The police had received many complaints from local residents and commuters on the airport road.

Special teams in RT Nagar, Hebbal, Yelahanka and Chikkajala police station limits intercepted motorbikes and found that the majority of those violating the rules were youths and minors.

Nearly 30 motorcyclists abandoned their two-wheelers and fled from the spot after seeing the police. The police have seized the bikes and issued notices to the owners to appear for an investigation. The owners will be booked under the Motor Vehicles Act for letting minors ride the vehicles, the police added.