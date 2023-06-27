55-year-old pedestrian knocked down on NR Road in Bengaluru

B'luru: 55-year-old pedestrian knocked down on NR Road

DHNS
DHNS,
  Jun 27 2023, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 04:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 55-year-old pedestrian was knocked down by a car while he was crossing the road in central Bengaluru on Sunday night.

City Market traffic police said that the victim, Chockalingam, was crossing NR Road in front of a hardware store when he was struck down by the car around 9:40 pm.

A traffic policeman found him lying unconscious near the divider, profusely bleeding due to severe injuries to the back of his head. Chockalingam was rushed to Victoria Hospital, but he died on the way.

The traffic police have registered a suo moto case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding in a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence), and sections 134 (A&B) and 187 (punishment for offences relating to accidents) of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act. Police have launched an investigation to nab the errant driver.

