66 women rescued from dance bars in Bengaluru, 14 held

The city police on Sunday claimed to have rescued 66 women, who were forced to dance with skimpy clothes in three bars here and 14 people were arrested in this connection.

The raids were carried out by Central Crime Branch police following inputs about illegally operating dance bars, an official release said. Fourteen people who had allegedly confined the 66 women from different states, in these bars and forced them to dance wearing revealing outfits were arrested, they said.

They also seized Rs 1.24 lakh from the dance bar operators. The customers present there were also detained. According to Police, confining women and operating dance bars was a violation of trade licence.