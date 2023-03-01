7 held after two groups clash near Hennur Bande 

An elderly man pulling up some youths urinating on the roadside led to a clash between two groups on Sunday evening.

Police have arrested seven youths in this connection. The fracas broke out around 6.45 pm near the Ganesha temple in Hennur Bande.

Ajith, 22, a resident of Vijayalakshmi Colony, complained to the police that his uncle Maliyappa was returning home after buying groceries when he was assaulted by four youths.

Ajith said he and a few others had rushed to Maliyappa’s rescue, but were attacked with knives. Satish, Ajith, Kumar and Puvarasan sustained severe stab injuries on their shoulder, back, head and abdomen before escaping, he told the police.

The police detained a few suspects on Monday. The suspects are from Old Bagaluru Layout near KG Halli.

One of those detained, Avinash, 21, filed a counter complaint, saying Ajith and his friends assaulted him and his group.

Avinash alleged that he and his friends were returning from swimming when an elderly man started haranguing them. A senior officer said Avinash was undergoing treatment for his injuries.