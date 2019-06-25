7-year-old tortured by stepdad, rescued

A seven-year-old boy who was locked up and tortured by his stepfather in Bhoganahalli near Bellandur in Southeast Bengaluru was rescued by the members of the child helpline.

The accused, Hanumanthappa, a labourer, was booked by the Bellandur police and charged under various sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act.

Suresh D N, a member of an NGO, said the accused used to torture the boy in an inebriated state. The boy’s mother, also a labourer, was bedridden after a prolonged illness.

On Saturday, Hanumanthappa came home and beat up the victim with a stick and then threw him to the ground. The boy sustained severe head injuries. A few neighbours alerted the child helpline, after which a team of officials rushed to the house and rescued the boy.