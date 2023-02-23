72-year-old lands in prison for encroaching drain in Bengaluru

A 72-year-old resident of Okalipuram in Bengaluru has landed in prison for encroaching a stormwater drain by constructing a building on it. The order was issued by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, based on an investigation by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF).
In May 2014, a case of drain encroachment was registered with the BMTF. The investigation found that Muddukrishna T L had constructed a building on the rajakaluve.
Based on the report, the court sentenced him to one-year imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on him. The order was issued on February 20.
