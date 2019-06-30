74 dancers rescued from Domlur bar

CCB sleuths on Friday raided the Chef Inn Regency bar and restaurant in Domlur and rescued 74 women employed as dance bar girls.

As per a special drive, police arrested 53 people, including two of the bar’s managers and the cashier.

The bar lured women with huge money to entertain its patrons. They were made to wear indecent clothes and dance before the patrons, who pay a hefty entry fee.

Customers are allowed to shower money on the women and dance with them for a fee, acts that blatantly violate the permitted norms and guidelines, senior police officer pointed out. The women were initially hired as bartenders, as per the guidelines.